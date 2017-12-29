The 10 Most Bizarre Crimes of 2017

From meth-laced kisses to sexual favors in exchange for food, 2017 had its fair share of bizarre crimes.

A new year means a long list of strange crimes, and 2017 didn’t fail to leave people scratching their heads at some of the headlines that made the news.

Videos by PopCulture.com

2017 was filled with a Texas teacher whose sex scandal was revealed after she cheated on one of her students with another student, a nurse who failed a drug test because she claimed she had “sweaty” sex with a drug user, and a roommate feud that resulted in a ferret being cooked in an over.

Keep scrolling to see the most bizarre crimes of 2017.

Teacher’s Sex Scandal Revealed After Cheating On One Student With Another

In February, a Texas high school teacher pleaded guilty to two felony accounts of having an improper relationship with a student after she cheated on one student with another.

Haeli Noelle Wey was arrested after one of her students, and sexual partners, told his parents that he had begun a sexual relationship with the 28-year-old after she joined their family on a trip to Africa. He only came forward after learning that Wey had accompanied another student on a hiking trip, where she had sex with the teenager.

Wey pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to 10 years probation.

Woman Agrees To Perform Sex Act On Undercover Detective For McNuggets

2017 proved just how valuable chicken McNuggets were to one Florida woman, who was willing to give sexual favors in return for the iconic fast food meal.

Alex Direeno, 22, was arrested in May after she negotiated the price for oral sex with an undercover policeman. The price she agreed upon? Twenty-five dollars and some Chicken McNuggets.

Direeno was arrested and charged with prostitution as well as possession of drug paraphernalia after officers discovered multiple hypodermic needles, several tiny baggies, a spoon, and a burnt glass pipe.

Nurse Fails Drug Test, Blames It on ‘Sweaty’ Sex With Drug User

A nurse in Melbourne, Australia had a perfect excuse when she failed her drug test.

When Tara Seymour failed her drug test in June, the nurse alleged that the traces of cocaine had entered her system because she had unprotected “sweaty” sex with a drug user earlier that day and hadn’t had the chance to clean up before heading into work.

A chemical pathologist, who was present during Seymour’s hearing, said that her story was “highly improbable.”

Seymour was ordered to undergo strict and regular drug testing for three month.

Meth Addict Shoots 28-Year-Old Woman Believing Her to Be His Father Hiding His Identity

A 19-year-old meth addict committed a murder that left even the police confused.

In November, Joseph Saur shot and killed 28-year-old Patience R. Stewart while she was lying asleep in her bed. He then walked four blocks to the police station, where he told authorities that he had shot his father in self-defense.

According to an affidavit, Saur told police that he had figured out that his father had a sex change and was actually now Patience R. Stewart. He alleged that he had learned his father had done bad things and undergone a sex change to hide his identity.

Saur was charged with first-degree murder.

Woman Arrested for Cooking Roommate’s Ferret in Oven

A feud between two roommates resulted in a beloved pet ferret losing its life after it was cooked in an oven.

Ivana Clifford, 26, was arrested in November after firefighters responded to a call of smoke in an apartment. Once there, they discovered the source of the smoke to be coming from an oven, where a dead ferret with burn marks on it was found.

Clifford told police that she killed her roommate’s ferret as revenge for her roommate stealing her clothes.

She was charged with animal cruelty.

26-Year-Old Woman Sentenced After She Admits to Marrying Her Own Mother

One mother and her daughter were a little too close in 2017.

In November, a 26-year-old woman in Oklahoma was sentenced to 10 year probation after she pleaded guilty to incest.

Misty Velvet Dawn Spann admitted to marrying her own mother, 44-year-old Patricia Ann Spann, after the two reconnected in 2014 and “hit it off.”

Patricia Ann Spann was also charged with incest. She had allegedly lost custody of her three children when they were younger and had recently reconnected with them. Prior to marrying her daughter, she had been married to her son.

Inmate Dies After Girlfriend Passes Meth to Him During Kiss

A couple’s romance took a deadly turn after they shared a meth-laced kiss.

Anthony Powell, 41, died after his girlfriend, Melissa Ann Blair, passed him several tiny balloons filled with methamphetamine into his mouth during a kiss while she visited him at the Oregon State Penitentiary. Two of the balloons later ruptured in Powell’s stomach, resulting in his death.

Blair was sentenced to two years in federal prison and three years of post-release supervision.

Student Allegedly Offering Chicken Alfredo for Sexual Favors With Minor

A 22-year-old Youngstown University student was arrested in December after he offered chicken Alfredo in exchange for sexual favors with a minor.

Albert Maruna IV believed that he was speaking to a 15-year-old boy online, but it was really an undercover officer. Maruna had responded to a post on a dating application and reportedly said that he didn’t believe in age when the officer told him that he was 15. Police alleged that Maruna’s conversations with the officer were sexually graphic and that he had sent nude photos.

Maruna arranged to meet the officer a few days later and promised to bring lubricant, chicken Alfredo, and Sprite.

He was arrested and charged with attempted unlawful sexual contact with a minor, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, possessing criminal tools, and importuning.

Florida Man Calls 911 to Claim Clams He Ordered Were Too Small

A man in Florida found himself in trouble with the law after he called 911 when he wasn’t satisfied with his dinner.

Nelson Agosto, 51, told the dispatcher that he wanted an officer to report to Crabby’s Seafood Shack in Florida because the clams he had ordered were “extremely so small.” After calling 911 a second time, an officer did respond, but it was Agosto who found himself in trouble with the law.

The 51-year-old was arrested by summons for misuse of 911.

Florida Man Punches ATM for Dispensing Too Much Cash

One man in Florida wasn’t too happy when the ATM gave him too much money.

Michael Joseph Oleksik, 21, was caught on surveillance camera in Cocoa, Florida punching an ATM’s electronic touch screen after it gave him “too much money.” He eventually contacted Wells Fargo, who operated the ATM, and apologized for the damage, adding that he was “angry the ATM was giving him too much money and he did not know what to do.”

Olesik was arrested and charged with criminal mischief.