Ivanka Trump Sparks Backlash After Ignoring Federal Guidelines Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Ivanka Trump has sparked some major backlash, after reportedly ignoring federal guidelines to travel across state lines, amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to a report from the New York Times, Trump and her husband Jared Kushner took a trip from Washington D.C. to New Jersey, so they could spend Passover at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster. The couple also took their three children with them as well.

Many social media users have been angry over the report, with some chiding Trump for potentially risking COVID-19 exposure to other citizens and service workers. One Twitter user asked, "How many pilots, ground crew, secret service, chauffeurs butlers, waiters, waitresses, maids, housekeepers, gardeners, laundry workers, cooks, chefs, dishwashers did she put in danger of death by her spoiled selfish entitled behavior?" Meanwhile, another added, "We should ignore what she does, lest we legitimize her claim that she is some sort of leader in this country. The governors of the states ought to fine her, if this is a violation. Public shaming, as we would any other obnoxious self-important pseudo-celeb, is appropriate."

Some also thing the move was hypocritical, as in a video clip previously shared to social media, she begged citizens to stay home. "Those lucky enough to be in a position to stay at home, please, please do so. Each and every one of us plays a role in slowing the spread," she said in the clip. Scroll down to see more reactions to Trump's controversial trip.