Man Checks ATM for Stimulus Check, Discovers Millions in His Bank Account

Stopping by the ATM is something everyone does on a regular basis. On Tuesday, one Indiana firefighter discovered quite the surprise when he did just that.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the federal goverment is issuing stimulus checks, ranging in $1,200 per individual and $2,400 for married couples who are eligible. The checks have slowly begun coming out with Wednesday expected to see an uptick in those who receive them. For Charles Calvin, he was expecting to see that check in his account, but learned of something far greater in his balance. After depositing, he noticed on his receipt that his account balance was a whopping $.8.2 million after he withdrew $200.

Stunned, Calvin tapped his card once again to double check and confirmed that his balance was, in fact, that large of a number. He opted to call the bank to report what he had noticed, only to discover that it was simply a glitch on the ATM part. The $8.2 million was not actually ever in his account.

“It kind of sucks,” Calvin said to WGN 9. “You go from being a millionaire one second then back to being broke again. But hey, once you're poor, you don't have anywhere else to go but up.”

For now, Calvin will simply be awaiting the arrival of the stimulus check just like everyone else. As many Americans are eager to get the extra money, a meme discussing "how to spend your stimulus check" began to circulate on social media.

While many people are thinking of ways to spend, CNET is urging everyone to be smart in how they spend their checks. Using it on essential items, like food, rent, mortgage and monthly bills, will be the smartest way to distribute the additional money according to the outlet.

As most states across the country remain in shelter in place orders and practicing social distancing, President Donald Trump recently announced that he is hoping that some states will be able to be back up and running on May 1. Trump is determined to get the economy flowing again and said he will be addressing each governor to give them the authority to open back up when they feel it's safe again.

“I will be speaking to all 50 governors very shortly,” Trump said, per CNBC. “And I will then be authorizing each individual governor of each individual state to implement a reopening and a very powerful reopening plan of their state at a time and in a manner as most appropriate.”