Face Masks and Coverings: Where to Buy Online

Now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has started suggesting that all U.S. residents wear face masks when venturing out into the public, the product is in high demand. While medical-grade N95 masks are still recommended for medical personnel, cotton masks do provide almost as much protection, which is why they're being deemed as a necessary component to help continue to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Part of the decision stemmed from studies that indicated that a huge percentage of people who test positive for COVID-19 have ended up being completely asymptomatic. This is where the masks come in, as their purpose is explicitly to protect the individual from potentially spreading the disease while making any essential trips outside the home. Essentially, it's recommended they be worn at any point when you may be within six feet of another person. Trips in the car or solo walks around the neighborhood are exempt from the suggestion. At least for now.

While there are options for making masks at home, without knowing how to sew, no less, CNET has tallied a list of online retailers who are selling masks in a variety of styles. Here are a few online vendors to choose from.