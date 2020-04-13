✖

Burger King is offering a free Whopper to students who solve educational questions on its social media pages during the coronavirus pandemic. With so many students stuck at home, the fast-food chain said it "wants to reward students who are continuing to study hard through the worldwide pandemic." The offer will continue through April 20.

Starting Monday, Burger King began posting questions on social media. The first question shared on Facebook was a math equation. The answer to the question is a promo code to get a free Whopper through the Burger King app, although you do have to purchase another menu item. You can also only get one free Whopper per student, notes USA Today. If you are stumped by Monday's question, other questions will come from biology, chemistry, literature and other subjects.

Last month, Burger King issued a statement to customers, assuring them the company is taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously. Although the company has to shut down its dining rooms, the chain is offering delivery through its website, app, Uber Eats, DoorDash, GrubHub and Postmayes. You can also order Burger King through the app and pick up your food at the drive-thru so you do not have to walk into the store.

Burger King is not the only fast-food chain sharing offers during the coronavirus pandemic, even as they all shutter their dining rooms. For example, Steak 'n Shake is offering a free small order of fries. The limit is one per person, but there is no purchase necessary. "In such challenging times, we would like to do our part for our communities by giving out free fries to all," Sardar Biglari, Steak 'n Shake CEO, said last week.

Restaurant chains across the country are trying to find ways to stay alive during the coronavirus pandemic, which forced them to close their dining rooms. Major chains like Burger King and McDonald's have remained open by offering drive-thru and delivery service. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the coronavirus is not transmitted through food consumption, but mainly through respiratory droplets from coughs, sneezing or talking. People have been advised to stay at least six feet away from each other because the virus can be transmitted through close contact. The CDC also advises Americans to wash their hands with soap for at least 20 seconds because it "may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes."

As of Monday afternoon, there are 1.9 million confirmed coronavirus cases around the world, reports Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has the most cases, with 572,169. The death toll passed 23,000 on Monday, with more than 7,300 deaths reported in New York alone.