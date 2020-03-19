Burger King Giving Away Free Kids Meals, and Customers Are Applauding

A recent decision by Burger King to give away kids meals amid growing concerns about coronavirus has impressed a number of people. The fast-food chain announced on Tuesday that any value meal ordered online or through Burger King's smartphone app could include two free kid's meals.

As a number of restaurants have closed down to help slow the spread of coronavirus. While many have offered to continue their service via takeout, delivery and drive-thru, the move will hopefully incentivize new customers. Not to mention help off-set the stress of school closings and lost income as several public-facing businesses have temporarily shuttered. Jose Cil, the CEO of Restaurant Brands International, the company that owns Burger King, spoke to Bloomberg about the decision.

"We work closely with each of our franchisees," Cil said on Tuesday. "We're going to get through this. We have a strong franchise system and a very strong franchise model."

On Tuesday, Bloomberg had also published the findings from consulting firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas, which estimated that as many as 7.4 million jobs in the foodservice industry could be lost due to the pandemic.

Despite the uncertain future, people were thrilled with Burger King for making a generous decision in such a difficult time for many.