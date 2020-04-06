'Tiger King' Themed Cakes Go Viral, Fans Shocked by Publix Cake Decorator's Skills

✖

Social media is going wild over the latest addition to one Publix bakery: Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness themed cakes. After the docuseries became the most binge-worthy thing to stream following its debut on Netflix last month, one Publix cake decorator decided to get in on the craze, creating cake-versions of Joe Exotic (real name Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage), his nemesis Carole Baskin, and the tigers that pinned them against one another.

Publix cake decorators should get $50/hr pic.twitter.com/QeBgRAIM8f — Roxy (@redrawnoxen) April 5, 2020

The specialty mini cakes have a price tag of $9.99, a small price to pay considering their uncanny resemblance to their real-life counterparts. The cake based on Baskin is adorned with the flower crown she wore throughout the series, while the Exotic-themed cake features his mullet, his envy-worthy mustache, and his eyebrow ring. Meanwhile, the tiger cake is so spot on that Baskin is probably ready to set it free from the display case and give it a home at Big Cat Rescue in Citrus Park, Florida.

Shared to Twitter over the weekend, the cakes have gone viral, with the initial tweet garnering nearly 20,000 retweets, more than 150,000 likes, and hundreds of comments.

"If that cake is really $9.99, that is the deal of the century," wrote one person.

'I don't believe in much but i do believe in publix," joked a second.

"I would pay $10 just so I could smash the Carol Baskin cake," added another person who obviously has a few choice thoughts about Baskin.

"D–, producing some excellent work in spite of being in Pandemic-World," tweeted somebody else.

As millions of people hunker down at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, Tiger King has risen as the next must-watch thing, taking social media by storm thanks to its colorful subjects and truly bizarre story.

From the producers behind FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, Tiger King documents a bizarre tale within the world of exotic pet keeping. As the owner of a roadside zoo in Oklahoma, Exotic, the self-proclaimed "Tiger King," had a long-standing feud with Baskin, who runs a big cat sanctuary in Florida. The feud eventually led to a murder-for-hire plot that landed Exotic a 22-year jail sentence.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is available for streaming on Netflix.