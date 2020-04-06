Trader Joe's Closing Some Stores Due to Coronavirus Concerns

✖

With more grocery stores across the U.S. adjusting to meet both the needs of its customers and the safety of its staff, Trader Joe's has temporarily closed some of its locations on Monday, citing concerns over coronavirus as its reason. In a statement released on its website, the grocer chain explained its reasoning for the closures. It also included a list of current and upcoming closings, which at this time are limited to one-day durations for additional cleaning.

"We believe in being proactive and transparent in addressing issues, and we value information and clear communication," the statement read, in part. "With this in mind, we have temporarily closed some stores related to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns, including for additional precautionary cleaning and sanitization. We have made sure all Crew Members at the respective locations have been informed and understand the steps to take to best safeguard the health of their communities. While a store is closed, Trader Joe's pays all Crew Members for their scheduled shifts."

Trader Joe's has previously shuttered stores temporarily out of concern for coronavirus. In addition to Monday's announcement, Trader Joe's has also included a location finder so customers can find a store closest to them with the most up-to-date information about their hours.

As of Sunday, all but eight states in the U.S. have some kind of Stay at Home order in effect, and restaurants in those areas limited to takeout or delivery, grocery stores have become increasingly relied upon until businesses are allowed to reopen. While there have been some issues with product shortages along the way, most locations have managed to keep their shelves stocked with goods.

"They are stocked. They are getting restocked on a regular basis," Greg Ferrara, president and CEO of the National Grocers Association, told Q13 Fox back in March. "The supply chain in this country is very efficient and it's very effective."

In addition to adjusting hours, some retail chains that have been deemed as essential businesses have also installed plexiglass barriers in their checkout lanes to help further slow the spread of coronavirus. Jennifer Brogan, spokesperson for Stop & Shop said the installations are there "to protect both our cashiers and our customers who are checking out."

There have been 352,546 reported cases of COVID-19 in the U.S., with 10,389 deaths and 18,999 recoveries, according to Johns Hopkins University. To learn more about how to stay safe and healthy during the pandemic, you can check out their advice on how to stay prepared.