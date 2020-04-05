Walmart Shopper Coughs and Spits on Cashier Over Payment Dispute

Tensions across the country have been at an all-time high amid the coronavirus crisis. Recently, a scary and highly inappropriate interaction went down between a customer and a cashier at a Walmart in Yreka, California, as a user on Reddit noted. During the interaction, which occurred on March 26, a female customer could be seen getting angry over her bill. While she raised her voice at the cashier, she took things a terrifying step forward as she spit on the cashier. Not only is this just generally an unseemly and incredibly out of line action to take, it comes as many Americans across the country are taking extra safety precautions in order to keep themselves healthy as concerns surrounding the coronavirus only continue to grow.

In the intense video, the woman raises her voice over a payment dispute and then threatens to call 911 over it. A Walmart employee can then be seen moving the woman's cart after she refused to leave the line to allow other customers to purchase their items. After the employee moves her cart, the woman then retaliates by coughing at him and spitting on him, prompting the employee to call the police over her aggressive and harmful actions. The woman can then be seen trying to explain why she chose to spit at the employee, sharing an unintelligible theory about coughing being the way to release phlegm and, subsequently, the virus.

It goes without saying that the woman's actions are unbelievably inappropriate. They are especially improper given that Americans are trying to stay healthy amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, it can't be stressed enough that essential workers who are working throughout this crisis, like these Walmart employees, are trying to keep themselves as safe as possible while providing an essential service to those in need.

This incident comes shortly after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released extensive guidelines on how to stay safe and healthy amidst this pandemic. A new page on the CDC's website has indicated that many who have the coronavirus are asymptomatic and those who do eventually develop symptoms "can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms."

"In light of this new evidence, CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies) especially in areas of significant community-based transmission," the page also read.