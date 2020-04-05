Ivanka Trump Reveals Candid Photos With Dad Donald in the Oval Office While Discussing COVID-19

✖

In light of social distancing practices amid COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus outbreak, Ivanka Trump took to Instagram and Twitter on March 31 to share a few snapshots from the Oval Office while attending a meeting with her father, the president, Donald Trump. In the photos, Trump can be seen standing with a fair distance from Donald Trump, while the second image shows her sitting far apart from administrative advisors.

"The amazing employees of our network service providers have answered the call enabling our Nation to work, learn and entertain remotely at unprecedented rates in response to [COVID-19]," she wrote. "Today [the President of the United States] spoke to communication industry leaders to thank them for meeting the demand and keeping us seamlessly connected so we can be [Together Apart]." She concluded the message with the hashtag and phrase, "social distancing in the Oval."

Suffice to say, the two images raked in many likes from fans and supporters of the former fashion designer and alum of NBC's The Apprentice.

"Your dad is amazing," wrote one fan with a string of emojis, as another echoed the sentiment, writing: "May God bless our President!"

Others were not so pleased with the snapshots, taking to the comments section to criticize the Trump administration's efforts in helping flatten the curve of infection amid the coronavirus pandemic, currently sweeping the world. As of this writing on Sunday, there have been 1.2 million cases confirmed worldwide, and more than 331,000 in the the U.S.

You were not elected. When Trump is voted out of office, you will not be able to show your face anywhere. History will see you and your family as complicit in the needless deaths of thousands of Americans, you bring zero value #TrumpGenocide — Unstable_Genius (@UnstableGeniu14) April 1, 2020

#NepotismBarbie never forget we’re in this situation because daddy wasted 2 months calling this a “hoax” and you’re busy with photobombing — Denise Wu (@denisewu) April 1, 2020

"The 5 ways the Trump admin has botched the coronavirus response," wrote one opponent on Instagram of Trump's policies who listed administrative faults: "Downplayed the disease, called it hoax; Ignored intelligence warnings; Threw out the pandemic playbook; Removed the pandemic expert on the NSC; Eliminated CDC staff in China; Shameful."

This is not the first time this week that Trump has evoked groans among social media for her posts. The first daughter drew ire with critics online after trying to relate to Americans cooped up indoors due to quarantine. Noting that she's living like "pretty much every parent" in the U.S. during the pandemic in an interview with Yahoo!, that was enough for many to poke fun at her.

