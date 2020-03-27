Donald Trump Lights up Social Media With Tweet About Michael Avenatti: 'Gee, That's Too Bad'

President Donald Trump recently lit up social media, with a tweet about celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti's current incarceration. earlier this week, it was reported that Avenatti made a plea to be released from jail, due to worries that he could be infected with coronavirus. However, a judge rejected his plea.

In February, Avenatti was convicted in New York of attempting to extort Nike for up to $25 million. He is being held behind bars in California after prosecutors alleged that he broke federal and state laws by failing to disclose $1 million from his creditors, including an ex-wife and former law partner after he was released on bond. Trump retweeted a new story about Avenatti's situation, and added, "Gee, that’s too bad. Such a fine guy. Presidential aspirations you know!" This is cause many Twitter users to get very riled up, with one hitting back, "You can't let a grudge go. Can you? Your skin is clearly thinner than your hair."

It’s my hope that, within a year, you two will become roommates. — Dustmeister626 (@DelightfulDrD) March 25, 2020

"In the midst of the worst health crisis in 100 years, thus is what Trump tweets? Everyone needs to keep his pettiness in mind on November 3rd," another user chided, referring the current coronavirus pandemic.

"You called a woman horse face and now are waking up and the first thing you do is figure out if anyone you hate has the coronavirus. What an unbecoming man," someone else tweeted.

I know you won't do this but please stop attacking people and focus on saving lives. — Dave Matt (@davematt88) March 25, 2020

In another recent tweet, Trump announced that he has officially signed the the CARES Act, a stimulus package bill that will deliver $2.2 trillion dollars to American citizens and businesses who have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The bill was widely deliberated on, but eventually made it's way through both the House and the Senate, with Trump signing it into action today.

I just signed the CARES Act, the single biggest economic relief package in American History – twice as large as any relief bill ever enacted. At $2.2 Trillion Dollars, this bill will deliver urgently-needed relief for our nation’s families, workers, and businesses. #CARESAct🇺🇸 https://t.co/0WnTNFZPZD — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2020

At this time, there is no officially timeline on when taxpayers and companies can expect to see the financial assistance, but it has been speculated that it will likely be in May.