How to Order Groceries Online From Retailers Like Walmart, Kroger and Target

The coronavirus outbreak has prompted many people to turn to online shopping when it comes to their groceries, an option previously used most often for simple convenience. Now, customers are being urged to stay at home as much as possible — some have even been ordered to shelter in place — and online shopping is an easy way to take one less trip out of the house. Whether you choose pick-up, delivery or another option, each store has its own method when it comes to virtual shopping. Some are also offering no-contact deliveries during the current pandemic, and increased demand has made delivery people busier than ever. Make sure to always tip your delivery person, don't lower your tip after giving it, and understand that some things just might be out of stock. Scroll through to for more on ordering online from some of the biggest names in the grocery business.

Walmart Walmart has a grocery delivery service in select cities that requires a minimum purchase of $30. You can choose pick-up or delivery, the latter of which could cost up to $9.95. If an item is out of stock, you will be notified at checkout and can choose a replacement or void the item. Like many such services, Walmart is currently delayed several days due to high demand.

Kroger Customers can order online and pick up from Kroger for free, though the chain is currently experiencing longer wait times, delayed deliveries or limited inventory. Delivery from Kroger is also available via a third-party service after ordering online and costs $9.95. In addition, the chain also ships some products and offers free delivery on orders of over $35.

Target To get your groceries from Target, try Shipt, which is free for four weeks before charging $99/year or $14/month. Target also offers in-store order pickup and drive-up pickup, though some stores are currently facing pickup delays due to high demand. For drive-up orders, customers can shop via the Target App, and after selecting drive-up at checkout, they arrive at the store and park in a designated spot where an employee will load your car.

Instacart Instacart allows you to order from a variety of grocery stores in your area and has someone do your shopping for you at said store before delivering the items to your door. You can search through items and choose substitutions in case one of your desired picks is sold out, and upon checkout you can select a time for delivery. Currently, the first available time could be days away, so make sure you check before loading up your virtual cart.