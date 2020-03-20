Walmart Customers Share Photos of Empty Shelves Nationwide

The coronavirus sparked a wave of panic-buying in the United States earlier this month, with customers rushing out to buy groceries and other household items, including the ever-popular toilet paper.

One of the major chains hit hardest was Walmart, who has been the subject of many empty-shelf photos online in recent days in all areas of the store, from food to paper towels. While the store has taken measures to restock, customers are finding empty shelves in all areas of their local stores, and, naturally sharing the photos on social media.