Coronavirus: Grocery Shopping Apps to Help Americans Shop Amid Pandemic Concerns

Getting groceries has not been easy during the coronavirus pandemic as millions of Americans try to stay home as much as possible. Thanks to a handful of apps out there though, it is a little easier to stay quarantined while still feeding your families. Major retailers like Walmart and Target provide delivery, as does Amazon's Whole Goods Market.

Earlier this week, the White House issued guidelines for the next 15 days, which the government hopes will slow the spread of coronavirus, which causes the illness COVID-19. The guidelines include staying home if you are feeling ill and keeping children who are sick home. If anyone has tested positive for coronavirus at your home, the whole family should stay home. Older people and those with underlying health conditions have also been asked to stay home, as they are among the most vulnerable.

In addition, many retailers and supermarkets are changing their hours, which might be inconvenient for some. Stores like Aldi's, Kroger, Publix and Walmart have changed hours to give employees more time to restock their shelves and keep the stores clean. Other stores have begun "seniors only" hours so elderly people can shop without the fear of contracting the coronavirus from young people.

With that in mind, where is a look at some of the food ordering services available. Note that many of these services are experiencing delays with so many people staying home.