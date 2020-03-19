Kroger Changes Hours for Cleaning and Restocking Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Kroger is reducing its hours of operations in order to restock shelves and clean stores due to the coronavirus pandemic. On Sunday, the American retail company, the largest U.S. supermarket chain, announced that it would be adjusting hours at some locations. The move follows that of several other large grocery stores and retailers, and comes as a precautionary measure amid growing concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

"In some areas, we are adjusting store operating hours based on local circumstances," a statement on the chain's website reads. "We will continue to make decisions that allow us to operate clean, open and stocked stores to serve our customers and support our associates. Thank you for shopping with us!"

The change in hours affects locations in Kentucky, Ohio, Middle Tennessee, and several other states. A full list of affected locations can be found by clicking here.

The decision is just one of many that Kroger has already made in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Earlier this month, Kroger announced that it would be limiting the number of certain items customers could purchase due to the increased demand for products like hand sanitizer and cold and flu medications.

"At Kroger, our customers are like family. And like you, during these last few weeks we've been focused on doing all the things we need to do to keep our families safe and healthy," Kroger CEO Rodney McCullen said in a statement. "As America's grocer, we’re here for our customers and communities when they need us most, with open stores and openhearted hospitality."

"We believe that everyone deserves to have access to fresh, affordable food and essentials, especially in times of uncertainty. That's why our teams are working so hard to keep our stores clean, open and stocked," he added. "That's why we took the precautionary step on March 2 to limit the number of cold, flu and sanitary products per order…so everyone can have access to the items they need. And that’s why our supply chain teams are working to ensure that the food, medicine and cleaning supplies our customers need are reaching our stores as quickly as possible and are available through our pickup, delivery and ship services."

According to CNN, Kroger has said that two employees – one who works at a King Soopers store in Colorado and another at a Fred Meyer's store in Washington state – have tested positive for coronavirus. After learning of the cases, the chain "partnered with state and local health experts, followed all sanitation and cleaning procedures, communicated with and supported our store teams, and with the support of the state governments, the stores remain open."