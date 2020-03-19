Coronavirus News Report About Canceled Classes Goes Viral for Unfortunate Reason

News about how the world at large is adapting to help slow the spread of coronavirus, there have been a few moments of levity. Such is the case with a now-viral screenshot of a news report from San Francisco station KRON4 on school classes being canceled. However, its popularity is owed to the placement of the anchor in the image-in-question.

As of Wednesday, a tally by Education Week reported that 39 states had mandated school closures in an effort to slow the spread of the virus. The remaining 11 all had some school closings throughout their borders. As a result, millions of children are now learning from home via online classrooms, with help from their parents, or both. The effects have been widespread, with many high-profile parents sharing their own experiences. And, in many cases, their continued appreciation for educators.

Given the unusual, and increasingly widespread circumstances, and the ever-changing circumstances impacting day-to-day life, the fact that it's raked in almost 20,000 retweets and over 100,000 likes shows that it definitely did not go unappreciated.

While schools across the U.S. have been impacted by the closings, they're far from the only services that are adjusting their hours or otherwise closing outright in an effort to help slow the spread of coronavirus. Several retailers, including Target and Whole Foods, are offering a special window for seniors to shop, who are considered to be the most at-risk in regards to the pandemic.

Others, including Walmart and Aldi, are shortening their hours to give staff more time to properly clean, disinfect and restock their supply. Amazon has also put a pause on all non-essential items being shipped to its warehouse, and thanks to the dramatic increase in online shopping, several customers are facing delays on their orders.

As far as what individuals can do, the federal government is encouraging everyone to try and self-quarantine whenever possible, and encourage the practice of social distancing, which is maintaining a distance of at least six feet from others. Several celebrities have already spoken out on these new practices, including Channing Tatum, Lady Gaga and Matthew McConaughey, who went on to implore people to take care of one another during "these uncertain times."

For other tips on how to slow the spread of coronavirus, you can check out the World Health Organization's website here.