Ivanka Trump Shares 'Home School Day 3' Photo Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Ivanka Trump is giving special thanks to teachers and the hard work that they do as she home schools her children amid the coronavirus pandemic. On Wednesday, Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump and his senior advisor, took to Twitter to show her followers what her new normal looks like: remaining home with her children as they practice social distancing.

I thought that my respect for our Nation’s teachers couldn’t get any higher...but after this past week it’s definitely at peak level! 🙌 Home School Day 3...Ready, Set, Go! 📚 #TogetherApart pic.twitter.com/DIEk7cc4FM — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 18, 2020

As of Tuesday afternoon, a tally by Education Week reported that 39 states had mandated school closures in an effort to slow the spread of the virus, meaning that millions of children are now learning from home via online classrooms and help from their parents. The affects have been widespread, with many parents sharing their thanks for teachers on social media, including former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Thankful for all the teachers and administrators helping us keep up with kids’ school work while we stay home. #TogetherApart pic.twitter.com/qxxyzXiUoM — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) March 17, 2020

Trump, meanwhile, has been eager to share advice with her followers, previously directing parents to Storyline Online, "a free children's literacy resource feat. some of the [world’s] best storytellers reading aloud + activity guides w/ lessons for kids."

She has also suggested that parents make room for a little fun, such as a "living room camp out! complete "a menu & 'pack' sandwiches, salads (S'mores optional]."

Trump has also encouraged people to take part in the "Together Apart" campaign, an effort to "partially reframe this scary moment in time as a unique chance for reflection, self-improvement and family connectivity" and "come together as a community to share ideas on how to entertain our children (and each other) and create some positive memories in an otherwise frightening moment."

Trump is among a number of people, including politicians, who have decided to self-quarantine. Her decision to do so came after she met with Australian minister for home affairs Peter Dutton on March 5 in Washington, D.C., who later tested positive for coronavirus.

"The White House is aware that Mr. Dutton tested positive for COVID-19. He was asymptomatic during the interaction," White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere said in a statement. "Exposures from the case were assessed and the White House Medical Unit confirmed, in accordance with CDC guidance, that Ivanka is exhibiting no symptoms and does not need to self-quarantine. She worked from home today out of an abundance of caution until guidance was given."