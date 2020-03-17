Bath & Body Works to Close Stores in U.S. and Canada Due to Coronavirus

Bath & Body Works has announced that it will temporarily close all stores in the United States and Canada in response to the coronavirus pandemic, sharing the news in a statement on its website.

"With breaking news about COVID-19 constantly developing, our goal has been to make products available to help you care for your families and friends to prevent the spread of COVID-19/Coronavirus as much as we can," CEO Andrew Meslow wrote in a message to customers. "But based on the information we have today, we have made the extremely difficult decision to temporarily close all of our stores in the U.S. and Canada."

"While our associates are at home with their loved ones at this critical time, we'll support them with pay, as well as look for other ways we might east their concerns and share our appreciation for all they've done," Meslow continued. "As a company, we're also working on additional ways to support those in need to our home office communities."

"This closure will also allow us to prioritize inventory to our online channel, so you can safely shop from home. We’re working around the clock to deliver products to our distribution center to ensure we can fulfill your needs. We never want to disappoint our customers, and we always try to ensure you get the products you need when you need them."

"I've never been prouder of how our team has stepped up to take care of each other and our customers," the message concluded. "Thank you for putting your trust in Bath & Body Works ... we're committed to earning it every day."

The letter did not include a reopening date, but customers are still able to shop online.

Other stores in the United States that have closed as a response to the coronavirus include Lululemon, Nike, Lush Cosmetics, Pataonia, Nordstrom, Abercrombie & Fitch, Apple, Fossil, Urban Outfitters and more. Several stores are also limiting their hours including grocery stores like Publix, Kroger and Wegmans and other stores including Walmart and Dick's Sporting Goods.

In recent weeks, Bath & Body Works has seen a selling boom in its hand sanitizer stock as customers frantically searched for any sanitizer they could get their hands on. Fortune reports that Bath & Body works sees about 5 percent of its annual sales from hand sanitizers, a product which is currently in high demand.

"It is presently growing at a very high rate for reasons we would all understand," Stuart Burgdoerfer, the chief financial officer of its parent company L Brands, told Wall Street analysts on Thursday.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock