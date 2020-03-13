Donald Trump's Coronavirus National Emergency Declaration Sparks Debate on Social Media  

By Daniel S. Levine

President Donald Trump declared a national emergency on Friday afternoon in a press conference from the Rose Garden in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The declaration will free up $50 billion for states and territories "in our shared fight against this disease." Those watching the speech from home took to Twitter to debate the president's comments.

"To unleash the full power of the federal government in this effort today, I am officially declaring a national emergency," Trump said Friday afternoon. "Two very big words. The action I am taking will open up access to $50 billion... for states and territories and localities in our shared fight against this disease."

Trump said he was ordering all 50 states to open emergency operation centers to better coordinate efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19. The Secretary of Health and Human Services, Alex Azar, was also granted the power to waive certain laws and regulations to make sure patients are treated and stop the virus from spreading. This could make admission to nursing homes and increasing the number of hospital beds easier.

Elsewhere in his remarks Friday, Trump said testing will be more widely available, with 1.4 million available next week and more than 5 million through April, reports NBC News. "Drive-thru" virus tests will also be planned.

Photo credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

At one point during the press conference, Trump was asked if he was responsible for the lack of testing early on. "I don't take responsibility at all," Trump replied. Some pointed out that this was in stark contrast to Trump's statement in 2016 that he "alone can fix" the government.

After Trump officially declared a national emergency, the president commented that those are "two very big words." This was picked up on social media quickly.

Trump later said he will "most likely" take the COVID-19 test. However, he previously mentioned he did not display symptoms and discouraged those without symptoms not to take the test at this time.

Fox News anchor Bret Beir praised Trump's remarks, pointing out how the stock market jumped during his speech.

Bob Duffy, the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce CEO, praised Trump's decision to declare a national emergency after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy also praised Trump.

Several Trump supporters noted that Trump's declaration helped boost the stock market Friday afternoon.

