Donald Trump's Coronavirus National Emergency Declaration Sparks Debate on Social Media  

President Donald Trump declared a national emergency on Friday afternoon in a press conference from the Rose Garden in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The declaration will free up $50 billion for states and territories "in our shared fight against this disease." Those watching the speech from home took to Twitter to debate the president's comments.

"To unleash the full power of the federal government in this effort today, I am officially declaring a national emergency," Trump said Friday afternoon. "Two very big words. The action I am taking will open up access to $50 billion... for states and territories and localities in our shared fight against this disease."

Trump said he was ordering all 50 states to open emergency operation centers to better coordinate efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19. The Secretary of Health and Human Services, Alex Azar, was also granted the power to waive certain laws and regulations to make sure patients are treated and stop the virus from spreading. This could make admission to nursing homes and increasing the number of hospital beds easier.

Elsewhere in his remarks Friday, Trump said testing will be more widely available, with 1.4 million available next week and more than 5 million through April, reports NBC News. "Drive-thru" virus tests will also be planned.

This is a breaking story and will continue to be updated.

Photo credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images