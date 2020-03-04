Watch: Nashville Man Stuck in Crane as Tornado Rips Through Nearby Neighborhood

Late Monday night and early Tuesday morning, a tornado tore through Nashville, destroying roughly 40 buildings and bringing a death toll that currently stands at 22. While crews are still working their way through the wreckage, more footage from the act of nature continue to surface. Such is the case with a clip that made the rounds on Twitter showing a crane operator stuck hundreds of feet in the air during the storm.

This crane operator stuck 350ft in the air while tornado rips through Nashville Tennessee pic.twitter.com/n8bf8UeGBQ — The Dancing Trucker (@BigJohnsTruckin) March 4, 2020

While the operator was observing the tornado from atop the city's skyline, he says "If something happens up here, make sure everybody knows I love them."

"This is no joke," he continued. "It's a real tornado, right f-in' there!"

In the replies to the tweet, some pointed out that the operator had been given a two-minute warning about the approaching tornado, but it would've taken him 15 minutes to climb down, forcing him to stay in place to ride out the weather and hope for the best.

In the wake of the tornado, images of the destruction have flooded social media as celebrities including Keith Urban, Reba McEntire and Duane "Dog" Chapman all send their well-wishes to the residents of Music City. Dolly Parton, a resident of Nashville herself, tweeted out a video where she stated her solidarity with victims.

"Well I'm here on the job today because as they say, the show must go on," Parton said. "But we had a lot of damage out in our area; I know a lot of Nashville was devastated with the storms. I just wanted all of you to know that we are all with you, and hope your family's OK, and your property's going to be able to get mended pretty soon, get your lives back on. I just wanted you to know you're being thought of, and we love you."

In addition to the fatalities, which are expected to grow in the coming days, 67,000 people remain without power in the city, while more than30 rescue workers have suffered injuries during the recovery efforts so far, according to The Associated Press.

Nashville Mayor Bill Lee also addressed the dire situation to the Tennessean.

"These tornadoes struck down in a number of places around the state... knowing who is missing and who is not is hard at this point. It is heartbreaking. We have had loss of life all across the state. Four different counties, as of this morning, had confirmed fatalities."