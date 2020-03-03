Watch: Fatal Nashville Tornadoes Light up Night Sky, Swing Cranes in Downtown Nashville

At least seven people in the Nashville area have died after two tornadoes touched down in central Tennessee early Tuesday, authorities said. Two of the dead were in Nashville and others were in Putnam County, east of the city, CBS News reports. One of the tornadoes hit the CBS Nashville affiliate directly.

The Associated Press reports that the tornadoes caused about 40 buildings to collapse around the city.

A video posted online shows one of the tornadoes moving through downtown Nashville, lighting up the sky and swinging cranes around. See it in the clip below.

WATCH: Apparent tornado lights up the sky & swings cranes in Downtown Nashville; The National Weather Service has confirmed at least one touchdown pic.twitter.com/rdEnYkk7nY — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 3, 2020

"A tornado skipped across the county," Nashville Mayor John Cooper told the Tennessean while visiting an emergency shelter early Tuesday. "You do have people at the hospital and frankly there have been fatalities."

This story is developing.

Photo credit: Brett Carlsen / Stringer / Getty