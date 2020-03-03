Nashville Tornado: Reporter Shows Inside of Tornado in Harrowing Video Footage

As a massive tornado barred down on Nashville, Tennessee, overnight, a reporter captured harrowing video footage showing the inside of the devastating cyclone. In a clip shared on Twitter by CBS News, the reporter filmed as the tornado ripped through the downtown area and past his news channel studio. Incredible winds and rain can bee seen flying almost horizontal, as they surge past the building. Luckily, it appears that no significant damage was done to the vehicles shown in the parking lot area.

WATCH: Reporter describes the harrowing moment a tornado hits CBS affiliate WTVF in Nashville. "This is the inside of the tornado right now." https://t.co/0cgp7ZMhzQ pic.twitter.com/DXUrqNvPMv — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 3, 2020

In the wake of the devastating weather, that ripped through Nashville and the surrounding areas, many state politicians have taken to social media to issue statements.

Tennessee Goverernor Bill Lee tweeted out, "Maria and I send our prayers across Tennessee this morning as our state suffers from last night's storms. I am at @T_E_M_A this morning working closely with our emergency and local officials and coordinating resources to help our neighbors in need."

We encourage all Tennesseans to join us in praying for the families across our state that are facing tragedy today. Thank you to our first responders for working around the clock to keep us safe on this difficult day. — Governor Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) March 3, 2020

"Nashville is hurting, and our community has been devastated. My heart goes out to those who have lost loved ones. Be sure to lend a helping hand to a neighbor in need, and let's come together as a community once more. Together, we will get through this and come out stronger," wrote Nashville Mayor John Cooper.

"I am currently working with those at the Emergency Operations Center and receiving regular updates and damage assessment reports. I am also working closely with federal contacts on all recovery assistance options. A more comprehensive media update is coming up this morning," Cooper continued.

Our hearts go out to the Tennessee families who were hurt by the severe tornadoes last night. Senator @MarshaBlackburn and I are going to do everything we can to work with @GovBillLee, mayors and others to make sure that federal assistance is available. #IBelieveInNashville pic.twitter.com/nGFBwWOpFW — Sen. Lamar Alexander (@SenAlexander) March 3, 2020

"Thank you to our first responders for their tireless efforts to bring Tennesseans to safety. I will be in regular contact with our state and local partners to offer any support necessary. We are praying for those who lost their lives & those who were injured. #nashvilletornado," Senator Marsha Blackburn added.

At this time, the death toll from the terrible storms has reached 21.