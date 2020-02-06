Donald Trump National Prayer Breakfast: Social Media Compares Mitt Romney's 'Moral Compass' to President's

During Donald Trump's National Prayer Breakfast speech, he made some disparaging comments that seemed to be aimed at Senator Mitt Romney, and is has prompted social media users to compares Romney's "moral compass" to the President's. Notably, Romney was the only GOP Senator to vote against Trump in the recent impeachment trial, which ended with the President being acquitted. In his prayer breakfast speech, he may have alluded to this by saying, "We have allies, we have enemies, sometimes the allies are enemies but we just don't know it. But we're changing all that." Responding to Trump's stance, one Twitter user said, "Only a man who has no faith or soul would criticize a man who has constantly shown his faith...especially at a prayer breakfast."

Maybe I'm mistaken, but it seems the President doesn't fully grasp the concept of the #NationalPrayerBreakfast https://t.co/UAUEYwoW4J — John Pearson (@EAWRSupt) February 6, 2020

"Imagine actually believing in God and willingly selling your faith and prophets for a corrupt vulgarian like Trump. Compare his actions to Jesus or any servant of God & then imagine calling him the 'Chosen One.' As a 'person of faith,' it's painful to see their Faustian bargain," journalist Wajahat Ali tweeted.

"Compare the spectacle at the National Prayer Breakfast to Mitt Romney's articulation of faith as a moral compass yesterday at the impeachment trial," Ali added.

The #NationalPrayerBreakfast is not and never has been about prayer. It's about power and has been from the start. No one should be surprised when Trump exposes it with his hypocrisy. — bibliofleur 🌊🥄 (@bibliofleur) February 6, 2020

"Trump just walked into the National Prayer Breakfast & didn’t bow in submission to God, but held up papers saying acquital & flaunted his supposed glory & victory. What’s worse, preachers & many other attendees applauded him," tweeted Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II.

"My favorite Bible story is probably the one where Jesus shows up at the National Prayer Breakfast and gives a disjointed and rambling speech about how amazing he is and how he's going to wreak revenge on all his enemies," joked another user.

Trump, bitter, divisive & vindictive at the #PrayerBreakfast you say? An event specifically to seek the will of a God who died for his enemies. “Warn a divisive person once, and then warn them a second time. After that, have nothing to do with them.

Titus 3:10 — Micah MacDonald (@MicahMacDonald) February 6, 2020

After the NPB event, Trump went on to hold a press conference in which he reiterated many of his points, and addressed his impeachment acquittal.