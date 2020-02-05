State of the Union Speech and Dodgers Trading for Mookie Betts Happening Simultaneously Was Just Too Much for Some People

Tuesday night proved to be a crazy night across all spectrums. First it was President Donald Trump delivering his final State of the Union in his first term. Shortly after the baseball world was rocked with a blockbuster trade that saw the Boston Red Sox send Mookie Betts along with David Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The action-packed night proved to be too much for some people too handle, especially those with interest in both.

"Watching the State of the Union and hearing about the Mookie Betts trade at the same time is too much for me [right now]," one user wrote on Twitter.

Another wrote, "Is there a worse time to find out about the Mookie Betts trade than while watching Donald Trump give the State of the Union address? Feels unlikely."

Meanwhile, others were rejoicing in all of the entertainment that would ensue from the address and the trade.

The State of the Union AND Mookie/Price to the Dodgers? I need extra popcorn tonight! — Rob Adams (@double5) February 5, 2020

The State of the Union saw a lot of headlines pour in, including the surprise appearance of Rush Limbaugh. The radio host recently announced that he is in advanced stages of lung cancer. Shorlty after his reveal, Trump went on Twitter where he went on to say "what a great guy [and] fantastic political talent" that Limbaugh is.

He sat alongside the First Lady of the United State, Melania Trump. She found headlines herself as she walked out to a standing ovation and won over social media with her all-black attire.

Then there were the baseball fans with no political interest who were finding it difficult to navigate Twitter with all of the State of the Union news going on.

The trade was first broken about halfway into Trump's message.

I wish people would stop tweeting about the State of the Union so my whole feed could be Dodgers and Mookie news. — Daniel Ketchell (@ketch) February 5, 2020

"I'm not going to lie I am really hoping this Mookie Betts traded to the Dodgers thing knocks the State of the Union off of twitter," one baseball fan tweeted.

The trade, which was first reported by Alex Speier of The Boston Globe, will see the Dodgers bringing in Betts and Price while the Red Sox acquire prized prospect, center fielder Alex Verdugo, along with a player to be named later.