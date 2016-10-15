Splurge vs. Save: Rag & Bone ‘Harrow’ Booties

Autumn calls for Pumpkin Spice well, everything, sweater weather and booties until the first snow hits. Every year, there seems to be the bootie that is seen on our favorite celebs, this year is no different.

Splurge vs Save is all about the Rag & Bone ‘Harrow‘ Booties this week as they are a favorite of Reese Witherspoon, Hilary Duff and Julianne Hough — just to name a few. While we love taking style cues from any of those Womanistas, we are also trying to be fiscally responsible this season. We know holiday gift-giving is just around the corner — Target told us so with their tree displays arriving during 90 degree weather— and our wallets need to prepare.

If you have worn a pair of Rag & Bone footwear before, then you know the quality and comfor the brand brings to the table. With their roots in New York and with no formal fashion training, the creators — Marcus Wainwright and David Neville — were inspired by a desire to create beautifully constructed clothing and shoes. The ‘Harrow’ is made with soft suede or leather, depending on the version you choose, with a side zip and the perfect amount of padding in the soles.

Whether or not you are ready to make a big splurge with these boots or willing to try a lesser save version, we have Womanista Approved picks to satisfy your fashion and fiscal responsibilities this fall.