Paris Jackson Goes to Prom — Check out Her Cool Look!

From new tattoos to a new hairdo, Paris Jackson has had a fun filled few weeks. This week, she added "go to prom" to her list!

According to E! News, Jackson reveled on social media that she would attend prom with her good friend Saturday night. The pair posed for a photo where we can now see why Jackson chose blue for her new hair!

Not only did Jackson pair her suit with a blue silk tie to match her friend's blue silk dress, but it's clear that her blue hair also matches perfectly!

"Only true friends dye their hair to match their gal's prom gown," Jackson quipped on the post.

Jackson's friend added, "A fun night with a fun lady and the best date anyone could ask for."

Of course, Jackson isn't new to rocking statement hair, as she can be seen with a bleached blond Mohawk in this photo with her drummer boyfriend, Michael Snoddy.

Nothing beats going to prom with your best friend! We hope you ladies had a great night!