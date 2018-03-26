Kylie Jenner Tries Another Turn as a Blonde in Instagram Snap

Kylie Jenner has possibly reverted back to her bold and blonde look.

The 20-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality took to Instagram to post a photo of herself rocking a blonde hairstyle.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the picture, Jenner is shown standing in a bedroom while wearing a white robe. She gazes into the camera as she sits in a lounge chair modeling the blonde look.

It’s unclear whether or not this is one of Jenner’s blonde wigs she frequently wears or whether this is a throwback photo one of her previous stints as a blonde.

“I think I was meant to be blonde,” Jenner wrote in the photo’s caption.

It definitely possible that this was throwback post, as the E! personality’s previous upload was an old bikini photo.

Furthermore, Jenner has been focused on the past as of late. She has focused on getting back to her pre-pregnancy body.

To show off her efforts, the Life of Kylie subject took to Snapchat to capture a quick video of her figure, which she then set to loop.

She is shown standing in a kitchen filming herself through the reflection of an appliance. She zooms quickly towards her waistline.

In the clip, she is wearing a low-key casual outfit, which consists of black yoga pants, a grey sports bra and a black hoodie.

The lower right corner of the video, Jenner included a Snapchat sticker of a walrus at a desk surrounded by papers and a laptop. The caption of the sticker says “(WORK MODE).”

As far as how Jenner was been getting back in shape, she may be using a waist trainer to regain her pre-pregnancy figure.

The Kylie Cosmetics entrepreneur recently shared a promoted post about a waist trainer to Instagram. It featured a $218 bundle from Waist Gang Society that includes a “comfortable” postpartum sweat belt, slimming cold gel to eliminate fat, a cellulite and toning glove, a box of waist tox tea and water shed pills.

“My girl @premadonna87 hooked me up with the @waistgangsociety snap back package. #ad waistgang has the BEST quality snap back products,” Jenner captioned the photo.

However, this decision to waist train so soon after giving birth to her daughter, Stormi Webster, has drawn criticism from onlookers. Even medical professionals have weighed in on the matter, saying waist trainers have the potential to cause “harmful compression.”

“A waist trainer is a very tight garment that can be clinched tighter and tighter to pull in the floating rib and anatomically compress,” Dr. Cynthia Robbins, a Texas-based OGBYN, told Us Weekly. “This is worn higher, does not stabilize the pelvis and I feel puts harmful compression to the abdomen. It has a temporary result that is no different than anything too tight around skin.”

She continued, “After the delivery of a baby, the body has had ligaments and cartilage softened by a hormone named Relaxin. This hormone has been produced at the end of pregnancy to allow for structure shifting as the baby moves through the birth canal. I advise patients to wear a support wrap or belly wrap postpartum to stabilize the patient’s pelvis so that it is held in place and no longer shifts. This allows for early resumption of exercise and for earlier return to normal function and pre-pregnancy shape. This is a healthy way to quicken recovery.”