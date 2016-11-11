How to Wear Velvet Without Going Back to the ’90s

A quintessential ’90s trend is bursting back on the scene, and we’re welcoming it with open arms. Velvet is popping up everywhere, quickly becoming one of the most lusted-after textures right now. From Stella McCartney fashion shows to Kendall Jenner’s recent looks, velvet is obviously making a comeback in a big way.

But it’s not just for runways in New York and Paris — it’s an attainable street style you can easily incorporate into your wardrobe rotation. This blast from the past is gorgeous no matter how you wear it, but we’re sharing six of our go-to, trendy ways to work this luxe material into your everyday style.

Over The Knee Boots

Over the knee boots can instantly be made even sexier by choosing a pair completely covered in velvet.

Blazers

A tailored blazer in a rich velvet fabric serves as the perfect way to easily turn your workwear into eveningwear.

Sneakers

Your Saturday errands just got a lot more stylish; pink sneakers are totally on-trend, and now they’re getting a majorly glam makeover with this velvet version.

Clutches

When it comes to stepping up your fashion game, it’s all about the accessories; a chic velvet clutch is the perfect complement to any ensemble

Slip Dresses

An easy to wear slip dress in a pretty crushed velvet is the perfect backdrop for any occasion: throw on a leather jacket and booties to complete the look.

Off The Shoulder Tops

Rock the on-trend off-the-shoulder look in a plush velvet material for a sleek and feminine silhouette that accentuates your collarbone.

