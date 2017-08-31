Heidi Klum Shows off New Intimates in Sexy Lingerie Line

As one of the most beloved and famous Victoria’s Secret angels, Heidi Klum is looking sexier than ever and has the photos to prove it.

Shop my new @heidiklumintimates collection at HeidiKlumIntimates.com or the closest store near you! A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Aug 18, 2017 at 8:01am PDT

The 44-year-old blonde bombshell is getting ready to launch her brand new 2017 collection for her line of lingerie, Heidi Klum Intimates and sharing some sexy snaps on social media.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In an interview with PEOPLE Style, Klum says that before starting her own business in 2015, the entrepreneur understood the importance of wearing comfortable undergarments.

“I worked with one of the biggest lingerie companies for 13 years before I started my own, so I always had access to great lingerie,” Klum shares. “I have to say, even before that I think my mom also [influenced me] because she was really into lingerie, she always had a variety of different great things and I saw that.”

Taking to Instagram to give fans and shoppers a sneak peek, Klum’s collection clearly femininity, elegance and sophistication as each piece is designed with the modern woman in mind.

According to her website, the collection features “pieces for everyday along with those special moments in exquisite laces, delicate silks, soft modals and microfiber combined with the very best technology.”

Klum says as a woman whose body has evolved over the years, she understands what it means to find the right lingerie.

“I want women everywhere to feel sexy, empowered and confident in my collection every time they wear it,” she said.

Everything’s coming up roses in our Fleur Fantasy #everydaybeautiful Shop the new collection in link in bio #heidiklumintimates #lace Photography @francescocarrozzini Make up @Lindahaymakeup Hair @lorenzomartinjr A post shared by Heidi Klum Intimates (@heidiklumintimates) on Aug 21, 2017 at 5:49pm PDT

Photo credit: Instagram / @heidiklumintimates