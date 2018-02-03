Farrah Abraham Shows off Weekend ‘Feeling’ on Rodeo Drive With Lingerie Photo Shoot

Farrah Abraham has revealed another steamy public lingerie photo.

The Teen Mom OG cast member took to Twitter to share a photo, which was reportedly taken on Rodeo Drive in Los Angeles. Abraham, who has been feuding with producers of the MTV reality series, is shown wearing black lingerie from PULCHRA, an “intimate apparel brand” based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The one-piece look features two levels of sheer fabric. On layer extends across her cleavage and her midrift, showing a lot of skin underneath. The other parts of the design cover her breasts to keep things PG-13 for the public photo shoot.

Also with the lingerie, Abraham is wearing a large red bow in her hair.

The 26-year-old reality TV personality used the caption to express her joy for the weekend and to celebrate Wear Red Day, a campaign to raise women’s awareness for cardiovascular disease.

In addition to the tag for PULCHRA, Abraham added hashtags for “Friday feeling” and “Wear Red Day.” She also included three red heart emojis, for good measure.

Abraham shared the photo of both Twitter and Instagram, but it was removed from Instagram for unknown reasons.

This is not the first time Abraham has shown off some evening wear on her social media account this week.

On Wednesday, the MTV personality took to the streets of New York City to model an even more revealing look.

Abraham is shown strutting her stuff in a black two-piece lingerie set from PULCHRA. She completes the look with a black fur coat.

Abraham captioned the photo, which was taken by Ayla Croft, with a message about the start of February.

“Good bye January, Hello February,” she wrote.

She also added hashtags for such keywords as “NYC,” “New York,” “lingerie,” “love,” “love yourself,” and “Valentine’s Day.”

The earlier photo has racked up more than 23,000 likes.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.