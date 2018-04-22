Demi Lovato Stuns in Low-Cut Swimsuit

Demi Lovato is back again with another eye-catching swimsuit photo.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer shared the below snap to Instagram on Saturday night that shows her posing in a black one-piece. Lovato stares directly into the camera as she shows off the low-cut selection.

She is showing holding the straps of the swimsuit, which gives fans a glimpse at the tattoos on her hand, forearm and wrists.

The former Disney Channel personality has a lion and a cross on her right hand. She also has a stream of birds that extends from her right wrist to her forearm.

On the left side, she has a plant design and the Roman numeral III.

This is second weekend in a row the singer took to social media the revealed a poolside photo.

In her previous post, Lovato, 25, can be seen standing in the shallow end of a pool and leaning over onto the side. She is wearing a blue one-piece swimsuit in the shot.

The pop star captioned the photo “Coachellaaaaaa,” so it appears she headed to the Indio, California music festival along with a ton of other celebs.

Fans are going wild for the springtime shot, as they have retweeted the it 49,000 times and liked it 360,000 times. Over on Instagram, the photo received 3.5 million likes.

While fans reveled in this photo, they were far less thrilled about Lovato’s previous tweets.

The Sonny with a Chance alum took to the social media platform to break the news that she was forced to delay eight South American tour dates and cancel several others. She said she was “heartbroken” about the situation, which was caused by “production issues.”

“I’m absolutely heartbroken that I have to make this announcement today… due to production issues we have to move the South America Tell Me You Love Me Tour dates,” Lovato wrote. “Ecuador, Costa Rica, and Panama I’m devastated we had to remove those shows. Truly hate that we have to do this, [and] we tried our best but there were some unforeseen production issues.

She continued, “If you’re unable to make the new dates we will give you a full refund. I’m so sorry. I promise it will be worth the wait & I hope to see you. I love you guys so much!”

I’m absolutely heartbroken that I have to make this announcement today… due to production issues we have to move the South America #tellmeyoulovemetour dates 😔 Ecuador, Costa Rica, and Panama I’m devastated we had to remove those shows. https://t.co/rXn1V4RprD pic.twitter.com/j56IKtJdhv — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) April 10, 2018