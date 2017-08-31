Chrissy Teigen Proves She’s Summer Ready With Lighter Hair Color

Chrissy Teigen debuted a brand new hair color that is nothing short of perfect and fresh for the hot summer ahead.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to social media to share her light, new color, courtesy of the hair gurus at Mèche Salon, one of Los Angeles' premier salons that offer the Hollywood treatment to everyone who walks in their doors — and Teigen's new look is quite fitting since summer is the time to go for a bolder, blonder look.

Taking to Twitter to share her new do, the 31-year-old tweeted an image of her hand pressed against her mouth with the caption, "New color," followed by three heart emojis because one is definitely not enough.

Though she didn't give many details about her new look on social media, she did share a behind-the-scenes Snapchat of the process the night before that included a lot of foiling and the filter that lets you puke blue glitter.

Liz Jung from the salon shared video of the process on Instagram, captioning the video, "This happened tonight with [Chrissy Teigen]," and adding the hashtag "balayage" — a style that gives a naturally sun-kissed look with a mix of light and dark highlights.

