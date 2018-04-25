See Britney Spears Prep for Upcoming Tour in Instagram Workout Video

Britney Spears is never shy about sharing a workout snap, but her latest video is a a bit different.

The 36-year-old pop star took to social media on Tuesday to demonstrate her all-new workout routine, which she is performing ahead of her next tour.

“Switching up my workout routine in the gym as I get ready for the Piece of Me Tour!” Spears wrote.

In the 44-second video, Spears invites viewers into her personal gym to watch her perform various lunges, crunches and weight lifts.

Switching up my workout routine in the gym as I get ready for the #PieceOfMe Tour!! 🎀 pic.twitter.com/dqZJkHzsRs — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) April 24, 2018

The video was watched 2.3 million times on Instagram and 230,000 times on Twitter.

This demonstration follows another recent workout video that was all about flips.

The mother-of-two went on Twitter to share the below clip of herself on a trampoline, which is set to “Are You Gonna Go My Way” by Lenny Kravitz.

She is shown dressed in stylish workout wear doing several backflips on the trampoline.

She simply captioned the clip, which has already been watched 117,000 times, with three apple emojis.

If Spears’ workout outfit looks familiar, it is because the “Toxic” singer has shown it off on social media before. This yellow sports bra and multi-color short combo has popped up on her Instagram earlier this year in a stylish selfie.

Spears regularly models her fit physique on Instagram and the below toned workout snap is one of the the latest of Spears’ top looks.

The stylish looks sees Spears in a pink zip-up sports bra, white booty shorts and teal tennis shoes.

She simply captioned the photo “Found my white booty shorts” with four winking emojis added on.

When Spears is not dropping stylish selfies, she is also modeling professionally.

Fashion brand Kenzo recently revealed that the pop star was the face of their new collection titled #KenzoLovesBritney.

In the first photo of the shoot, Spears, 36, stands on a street set wearing denim underwear, thigh-high denim boots, a denim baseball cap and uniquely designed denim jacket. Kenzo described Spears as “the quintessential queen of denim” after pulling off the bold look.

The “…Baby One More Time” singer also spoke with Vogue about her impressions of the line.

“This collection is very youthful,” Spears said. “We had fun on set, even though it was a bit weird for me at first. I am used to shooting in a studio or a small space, and this was on the street. We were out there and I had really promiscuous clothes on, which felt odd, but, of course, on film it turned out to be really cool.”