Britney Spears Shows Fans Her ‘No Makeup’ Look

Britney Spears has been photographed numerous times over the years, but not typically without her makeup on.

Due to her vast amounts of concerts and public appearances, the pop star is usually dolled up. However, she recently let fans see what her natural look is really like.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On days where I don’t get primped and made up for my show, this is the real unglammed me… so nice to meet all of you!! 😂 I call this my morning coffee at home look ☕️ #NoMakeupMonday if you don’t count the leftover mascara under my right eye… 😂😜 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Aug 28, 2017 at 2:00pm PDT

Spears shared the above post which features three selfies of herself make-up free. She said called the look “the real unglammed me.”

“On days where I don’t get primped and made up for my show, this is the real unglammed me… so nice to meet all of you,” she wrote. “I call this my morning coffee at home look. “No Makeup Monday” if you don’t count the leftover mascara under my right eye.”

Fans seem to love the all-natural look, as the photos have racked up 240,000 likes.

This isn’t the only time Spears has shown fans a different side of her daily life.

She’s also been posting her workout routine videos on Instagram.

See one of the workout clips below.