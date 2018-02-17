Ashley Graham Dances Topless in New Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Video

Ashley Graham is back with yet another sultry Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue photo shoot, and it is a bit light on the swimsuit.

The model stars in a sultry clip, which shows her in various bikini designs during the shoot. Some poses see her in either red or orange two-pieces. However, two force the model to cover her breasts for some topless shots.

Videos by PopCulture.com

One has Graham’s chest bare, and the other sees her in a one-piece with no cups.

Graham kills the looks as she dances on the Caribbean beach while “One In a Million” by Above Envy plays over the footage.

This is far from the first time the supermodel has helped promote the 2018 issue of the magazine.

Graham, who was the 2016 issue’s cover girl, has been hyping up the issue all week with a few promotional shots.

“Excited to be in the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue again!” Graham captioned a photo of herself in an orange ensemble. “Thank you to the whole SI crew for making my trip to Nevis so epic!”

Graham was also very excited about the 2018 cover girl, Danielle Herrington. Graham shared the issue’s cover on Instagram with an emotional caption about her friend’s accomplishment.

“DANIELLE!!!! Tears of joy for you this morning!” Graham wrote. “Congratulations on breaking even MORE barriers being the [third] black woman to ever grace the cover of [Sports Illustrated Swimsuit]! I have so many emotions. SOAR BABY GIRL!!”

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue is available now.