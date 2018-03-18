Ashley Graham Hits Miami Beach for New Swimsuit Shoot

Ashley Graham just showed fans why she one of the most sought-after swimsuit models in the business.

Graham showed two very different swimsuit modelling shots, and she rocked both with ease.

One was a finished and professional shot done on clear and sandy beach. She is shown on her hands and knees modeling a black-one-piece and striking a magazine-ready gaze at the camera.

She simply captioned the photo, “Beach Please.”

The other photo was a much more casual affair.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model is shown casually lounging on some of a seaside rock. While she is still posing for the camera, it is a phone shot, indicating this is just the model going about her typical day.

As for a caption, Graham stuck with eight emojis of the sun.

It is not even summer yet, but that has not stopped Graham from sharing bikini photos like these. She’s especially been in a swimsuit mood to promote the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

The 30-year-old supermodel recently shared a sizzling beach snapshot, which was taken from the latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, to Instagram. In the photo, Graham can be seen lounging on top of a palm tree’s trunk. She is laying on her back while modelling a red two-piece.

“Just as comfortable as it looks,” Graham captioned the photo, adding a palm tree emoji.

The photo has already received more than 460,000 likes and tons of comments from admirers. This was far from the first time the supermodel helped promote the 2018 issue of the magazine.

Graham, who was the 2016 issue’s cover girl, has been hyping up the issue all week with a risqué video from the shoot and a few promotional shots.

“Excited to be in the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue again!” Graham captioned a photo of herself in an orange ensemble. “Thank you to the whole SI crew for making my trip to Nevis so epic!”

Graham was also very excited about the 2018 cover girl, Danielle Herrington. Graham shared the issue’s cover on Instagram with an emotional caption about her friend’s accomplishment.

“DANIELLE!!!! Tears of joy for you this morning!” Graham wrote. “Congratulations on breaking even MORE barriers being the [third] black woman to ever grace the cover of [Sports Illustrated Swimsuit]! I have so many emotions. SOAR BABY GIRL!!”

The latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is available now.