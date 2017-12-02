Watch: Ashley Graham Does a Lingerie Sled Pull in the Middle of New York City

Ashley Graham is back at it again with another stunning shoot, and this one has her taking to the streets of New York City.

Graham posed for day two of Love Magazine‘s “Love Advent,” which involves a different model posing each day during the holiday season.

The beloved model is shown pulling a sled on a sidewalk in the middle of the Big Apple, all while showing off a killer lingerie look.

“Shooting the Advent calendar is a true expression of self-love and empowers women to embrace their own sexuality,” Graham said. “This year we’re reminding women to stay strong because we are powerful, we are resilient, and we run the world.”

The black-and-white clip, which was directed by Phil Poynter, has received more than 90,000 views.