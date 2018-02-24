Ashley Graham Gets ‘Comfortable’ in Tiny Two-Piece

Ashley Graham is keeping her recent streak of sexy Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shots intact with her latest Instagram post.

The 30-year-old supermodel shared the below photo, which was taken from the latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, to the social media platform.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the photo, Graham can be seen lounging on top of a palm tree’s trunk. She is laying on her back while modelling a red two-piece.

“Just as comfortable as it looks,” Graham captioned the photo, adding a palm tree emoji.

The photo has already received more than 460,000 likes and tons of comments from admirers. This is far from the first time the supermodel has helped promote the 2018 issue of the magazine.

Graham, who was the 2016 issue’s cover girl, has been hyping up the issue all week with a risqué video from the shoot and a few promotional shots.

“Excited to be in the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue again!” Graham captioned a photo of herself in an orange ensemble. “Thank you to the whole SI crew for making my trip to Nevis so epic!”

Graham was also very excited about the 2018 cover girl, Danielle Herrington. Graham shared the issue’s cover on Instagram with an emotional caption about her friend’s accomplishment.

“DANIELLE!!!! Tears of joy for you this morning!” Graham wrote. “Congratulations on breaking even MORE barriers being the [third] black woman to ever grace the cover of [Sports Illustrated Swimsuit]! I have so many emotions. SOAR BABY GIRL!!”

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue is available now.