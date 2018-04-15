Ariel Winter Goes Glam in Busty New Photo

Ariel Winter kept things classy with a glamorous new Instagram photo.

The Modern Family actress took the social media platform ahead of Coachella weekend to show off a stunning sequined dress that emphasizes her bust.

She accessorizes with a pair of silver earrings and bright red lipstick. You can also catch a glimpse of the snake tattoo on her left forearm as she poses with her hand on her hip.

Winter, 20, simply captioned the photo with two exclamation points. The photo has racked up more than 350,000 likes since it was posted.

The former child star has been on a streak of confident outfits this week, as she also rocked a skin-filled jean-short-lace-top combo to Coachella on Saturday.

Ariel Winter at Coachella pic.twitter.com/6fKvzuIQ0r — JP (@jps920) April 14, 2018

Winter has long advocated for women to defy society’s expectations of what they should and should not wear. She vented her frustrations on the topic in a lengthy Instagram post last year aimed at inspiring women to wear whatever they want.

“The point [of this photoshoot] was to take back the beach and help people understand that the beach should be a safe space to go as you please and feel good about yourself no matter what!” Winter wrote. “Makeup on, makeup off, heels, sandals, covered up, exposed, do you and feel HAPPY about who you are and YOUR choices, not the ones society wants us to choose. It’s also HARD to be 100% confident — I’m still not — but I’m on a journey and I want other people to know they’re not alone. We all struggle but through our struggle we get stronger and closer to our goals. Body positivity is important.”

Aside from her ongoing body positivity campaign, Winter is still hard at work on Modern Family’s final seasons. She recently took a break from her studies at UCLA to focus more on her acting career and her personal life.

“I do love UCLA, but at the moment I’m taking a break from it so I can continue to pursue my career and also try to have a little bit more of a life because I’ve been so busy,” Winter told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere for her new film, The Last Movie Star. “That’s really it at the moment. But I think education’s really important. I love being there. I love learning. I will continue to keep learning.”