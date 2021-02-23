Anastasiya Kvitko's Instagram Has Fans of the 'Russian Kim Kardashian' Melting

While she might not be a household name, Anastasiya Kvitko is a name millions of Instagram users know very well. The Russian model boasts a massive 12.1 million follower-count, with loads of stunning snaps with hundreds of thousands of likes each. Kvitko (who is listed as Anastasia Kvitko by some sources) gained lots of attention when some publications called her the "Russian Kim Kardashian."

While those headlines are a few years back, she is still killing it over the social media platform, and her star has only grown. She models luxurious looks every week on the platform. She also boasts some high-profile sponsors, including Fashion Nova and bang Energy. Scroll through to see seven absolutely gorgeous shots of Anastasiya Kvitko that have had her Instagram followers melting as of late.