Anastasiya Kvitko's Instagram Has Fans of the 'Russian Kim Kardashian' Melting
While she might not be a household name, Anastasiya Kvitko is a name millions of Instagram users know very well. The Russian model boasts a massive 12.1 million follower-count, with loads of stunning snaps with hundreds of thousands of likes each. Kvitko (who is listed as Anastasia Kvitko by some sources) gained lots of attention when some publications called her the "Russian Kim Kardashian."
While those headlines are a few years back, she is still killing it over the social media platform, and her star has only grown. She models luxurious looks every week on the platform. She also boasts some high-profile sponsors, including Fashion Nova and bang Energy. Scroll through to see seven absolutely gorgeous shots of Anastasiya Kvitko that have had her Instagram followers melting as of late.
As with a lot of her recent shots, Kvitko models Fashion Nova. It's a tight white tank top that she pairs with brown pants. It's also worth noting the beautiful background for the shot, which includes pink roses and an abstract painting.
Kvitko models Fashion Nova again here. This time, it was for a Valentine's Day tie-in, as the captioned the image, "Are you ready for Valentine's Day?"
Another Fashion Nova piece takes center-stage in this photo. In the caption, the model notes she loved the color of it.
Kvitko gave her followers a trio of pics to choose from in this Jan. 29 upload. She goes for an all-white look, with earrings to match.
This shot from the influencer features an absolutely beautiful explosion of flowers. She poses alongside the floral display while wearing a flowing dress.
Kvitko is also a fan of beige-colored pieces as she notes in this Jan. 8 image. She strikes a perfectly casual look while lounging.
This Dec. 28 photograph sees the Russian stunner ready for 2021. With a black dress and black handbag, Kvitko rocks a stylish look perfect for any year-end bash.