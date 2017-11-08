A Look Back at First Lady Michelle Obama’s Best Dresses Over the Years

(Photo: Getty / Earl Gibson III) Aside from epitomizing First Lady excellence and class, Michelle Obama has become a modern fashion icon throughout her years in the public eye. Whether she's giving inspirational speeches that empower women or stands proudly by her husband's side at the Inaugural Ball, Michelle is guaranteed to always look poised, refined and downright gorgeous in her custom gowns and designer dresses. In honor of her run as FLOTUS, we look back at some of the First Lady's most incredible ensembles, like this Naheem Khan beauty from last fall, that catapulted her to number one on all of our best dressed lists.

​ (Photo: Getty / Leigh Vogel) Michelle stunned in a metallic gold Versace dress while awaiting the arrival of the Italian Prime Minister last October in Washington, D.C.

​ (Photo: Getty / Chip Somodevilla) The Obamas attended a state dinner at the White House this past September, where the First Lady donned a glamorous black, off the shoulder Vera Wang gown.

​ (Photo: Getty / Taylor Hill) Michelle made a statement at the Inaugural Ball in 2013 when she chose a bright red chiffon evening gown from designer Jason Wu.

​ (Photo: Getty / Stringer) Michelle was a vision in white as she posed with her husband in Buckingham Palace before a state banquet back in 2011, where she looked poised in a white evening gown from designer Tom Ford with elegant gloves to match.

​ (Photo: Getty / Jewel Samad) We just couldn't take our eyes off of this classic, head-turning blue gown with a black lace overlay from designer Carolina Herrera that Michelle wore for a state dinner, inviting French President Francois Hollande in 2014.

​ (Photo: Getty / Nicholas Kamm) Michelle poses before the Singapore state dinner at the White House last summer in a Brandon Maxwell dress that was both classic and cutting edge with a traditional silhouette and exciting detailing.

​ (Photo: Getty / Mark Wilson) Starting off her time as First Lady in stunning fashion, Michelle Obama donned Jason Wu for the Inaugural Balls in 2009. She surprised experts with the pick, including relative newcomer Wu, who had previously referred to the opportunity as a "long shot."

​ (Photo: Getty / Nicholas Kamm) When the Obamas met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Washington last March, all eyes were on the First Lady as she dazzled in a custom-made Jason Wu strapless dress, embroidered with a colorful, floral pattern.

​ (Photo: Getty / Drew Angerer) Michelle posed along with her husband and the Prime Minister of Sweden this past spring, where she looked captivating in in a one-shoulder, blush colored cream dress with an asymmetrical shoulder by New York-based designer, Naeem Khan.

​ (Photo: Getty / Chip Somodevilla) For the South Korean state dinner in 2011, FLOTUS donned a vibrant one-shoulder, magenta dress with an embellished crystal belt from Korean-American designer Doo-Ri Chung.

​ (Photo: Getty / Mark Wilson) Again opting for her signature jewel-tone hue for a state dinner in 2012, Michelle looked beautiful in this teal, off the shoulder Marchesa gown, complete with a pleated top and shoulder detail.