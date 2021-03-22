'Zero Chill' on Netflix: What to Know

✖

A new teen drama series that focuses on ice skating and hockey is streaming on Netflix. Zero Chill made its debut on March 15, and the first season features 10 episodes. The series was filmed in England and stars Dakota Benjamin Taylor, Grace Beedie, Jade Ma, Doug Rao, Sarah Jane Potts, Jeremias Amoore, Oscar Skagerberg, Anastásia Chocholatá and Leonardo Fontes.

According to the official synopsis Zero Chill focuses on 15-year old Kayla MacBentley and her twin brother Mac. "Kayla is an aspiring and passionate young figure skater whose life is turned upside down when she and her family quit Canada for the UK, so that Mac can fulfil his dream of becoming a top ice hockey player," the synopsis states. "He is signed to the legendary Hammarström Ice Hockey Academy, while she must put her own dreams on hold, leaving her skating partner behind in the process."

Tom Compton is one of the executive producers of Zero Chill and explained why ice skating and hockey are good catalysts for a teen drama series. "It’s about the two sports themselves," he said. "It’s about young athletes and artists appearing to achieve the impossible on the ice and looking at what that takes. In our drama it’s also about marrying the two worlds and the two tribes who

are both sharing the same space - although, in so many ways their worlds are actually poles apart. That mix makes for very rich drama."

Beddie, 20, plays the role of Kayla and has a love for ice skating. She recently talked about hwo she fell in love with the sport when she attended the Winter Olympics in 2010. “We were sitting right next to where the skaters get off the ice to hear their scores,” she said to Netflix. “I was completely in awe the whole time and I said, ‘Mom, I want to do that, I want to skate.”

Taylor, 19, plays the role of Mac and opened up about the struggles he has had getting that big break. “I’ve been auditioning for upwards of nine years and when you’re faced with that much rejection and struggle, it’s tough to truly want to go on down that path," he said. There have been a lot of times where I’ve had to remind myself why I wanted to do this. But to me, there was nothing else in the world that topped acting."