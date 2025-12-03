‘Your Friends & Neighbors’ Season 2 Premiere Date Revealed

Your Friends & Neighbors Season 2 finally has a premiere date.

Apple TV announced that the 10-episode sophomore season of the Jon Hamm-led crime dramedy will premiere on Friday, April 3.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In Season 2, which will premiere one episode weekly through Friday, June 5, “Andrew Cooper doubles down on his life as an unlikely suburban thief, until the arrival of a new neighbor threatens to expose his secrets and place his family at risk.” James Marsden joins the cast, which also includes returning stars Amanda Peet, Olivia Munn, Hoon Lee, Mark Tallman, Lena Hall, Aimee Carrero, Eunice Bae, Isabel Gravitt, and Donovan Colan.

Apple TV

Created by Jonathan Tropper, Your Friends & Neighbors premiered in April, but Apple renewed it for Season 2 in December of last year. “After being fired in disgrace, a hedge fund manager still grappling with his recent divorce resorts to stealing from his neighbors’ homes in the exceedingly affluent Westmont Village, only to discover that the secrets and affairs hidden behind those wealthy facades might be more dangerous than he ever imagined.”

“I’ve had this show in my head for years, and making it has been a dream come true,” Tropper said in a statement when the series earned its early Season 2 renewal. “It’s been an absolute thrill partnering with Jon Hamm, along with Connie Tavel and Craig Gillespie, to bring it to life. The support from everyone at Apple has been phenomenal, and the fact that they’ve ordered a second season before we aired our first is an incredible validation and a tribute to the work of this stellar cast, as well as the crew, writers, directors, and producers who worked so hard to make this show what it is. We can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

Apple TV

Your Friends & Neighbors comes from Apple Studios. Tropper serves as showrunner, director, and executive producer for Tropper Ink under his overall deal with Apple TV. Executive producers also include Hamm, Connie Tavel, Craig Gillespie, Jamie Rosengard, Lori Keith Douglas, and director Stephanie Laing.

Don’t miss the Season 2 premiere of Your Friends & Neighbors on Friday, April 3. One episode will drop weekly on Apple TV through Friday, June 5. Fans can catch up on the first season now.