Canceled Nickelodeon Show Revived

Nickelodeon’s popular kid phenomenon Yo Gabba Gabba! is coming back! The Hollywood Reporter notes that the show is being revived courtesy of Apple TV+. The streaming service ordered a new series based on the former show. The original featured a human character, DJ Lance Rock, and puppets (Muno, Brobee, Plex, Foofa and Toodee) who performed songs, sketches and dances. Apple TV+ announced 20 new half-hour episodes. They also acquired the rights to stream the original series’ 66-episode library.

Yo Gabba Gabba! aired on Nickelodeon from 2007 to 2015. Its success birthed multiple live stage tours, a toy line, and other merchandise for sale. The show also won a Daytime Emmy and two Television Critics Association Awards. The show became popular for its guest appearances by some of the major stars in Hollywood, including rapper Mos Def, The Flaming Lips, Jack Black, The Roots, Andy Samberg, Amy Sedaris, Sarah Silverman, Devo and “Weird” Al Yankovic.

The original ran for four seasons. During each episode, one topic is addressed and teaches viewers through songs and short storylines. The show taught children life and social skills, such as sharing, treating others with respect, and trying different foods. The show also encouraged exercise by encouraging viewers to dance with the characters during the show.

The revived series will be produced by WildBrain and Yo Gabba Gabba LLC, which co-own the property. Christian Jacobs and Scott Schultz created the show. The revival is a partnership between Apple and WildBrain, as well as Peanuts Worldwide and Lee Mendelson Film Productions, per the report.