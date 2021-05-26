'Who Killed Sara' Season 3: What We Know
Netflix subscribers browsing through the streaming library are likely pressing play on Who Killed Sara?, the drama series that has become all the buzz on social media. The series originally debuted on the streaming platform in March 2021, with Season 2 dropping on May 19. As fans devour the new batch of episodes, they are already looking ahead to Who Killed Sara? Season 3.
The mystery thriller revolves around the death of Sara Guzmán. Nearly two decades later, and after being wrongfully convicted and sentenced to prison for her murder, her brother, Alex Guzmán sets out on a mission of revenge on the Lazcano family, who framed him. The series is filled with dramatic twists and turns, and it quickly becomes known that not everything is at seems as Alex attempts to enact revenge.
The series was an instant hit and quickly became Netflix's most popular non-English language title ever with an estimated 55 million viewers watching Season 1 within the first month of its debut. The series also sat among the streamer's Top 10 titles for several weeks, and Netflix announced just days after its debut that Who Killed Sara? would be returning for a second season in mid-May. With Season 2 now available for streaming, many fans are already looking ahead at Season 3, eager for more answers in the lingering question of who killed Sara. Keep scrolling to find out everything we know so far about Who Killed Sara? Season 3.
Has ‘Who Killed Sara?’ been renewed for Season 3?
Although Netflix was quick to confirm that Who Killed Sara? would be returning for a second season following its Season 1 debut, the streamer hasn't been so quick to announce a Season 3 renewal. At this time, the fate of Who Killed Sara? remains in limbo, though given the series' popularity and the fact that the show is still sitting in the Top 10 ranking on Netflix, a renewal seems imminent.
How many episodes will be in Season 3?
As there is no official renewal news, details of a potential third season are currently unclear, including a Season 3 episode count. Season 1 of the series consisted of 10 mind-bending episodes, though Season 2 was shortened to just eight episodes. It seems likely that Who Killed Sara? Season 3 would be somewhere between eight and 10 episodes long, which is the typical length for Netflix originals.
‘Who Killed Sara’ Season 3 Cast
While we may not know much about a possible Season 3, we can make a pretty good guest at the cast. It is likely that all current cast members would return for Season 3. Who Killed Sara? stars Ximena Lamadrid as Sara and Manolo Cardona as her brother Alex. Carolina Miranda portray Elisa Lazcano, the youngest Lazcano sibling who becomes involved in a romantic relationship with Alex. The series also stars García Millán, Claudia Ramírez, Eugenio Siller and Alejandro Nones. It is not known if any new cast members would be added for a new season.
What is the plot of Season 3?
Given the explosive events of the Season 3 finale, Who Killed Sara? Season 3 would presumably pick up immediately or shortly after those final moments, during which fan seemingly got an answer as to who truly killed Sara. (Warning: this is about to get spoilery!) In the final moments of the Season 2 finale, Nicandro had a phone conversation with someone he referred to simply as "Doctor," revealing that while everyone believes Marifer cut the ropes, she was not the one to kill Sara. He also revealed that Sara was the first patient of a psychological study.