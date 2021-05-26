'Who Killed Sara' Season 3: What We Know

Netflix subscribers browsing through the streaming library are likely pressing play on Who Killed Sara?, the drama series that has become all the buzz on social media. The series originally debuted on the streaming platform in March 2021, with Season 2 dropping on May 19. As fans devour the new batch of episodes, they are already looking ahead to Who Killed Sara? Season 3.

The mystery thriller revolves around the death of Sara Guzmán. Nearly two decades later, and after being wrongfully convicted and sentenced to prison for her murder, her brother, Alex Guzmán sets out on a mission of revenge on the Lazcano family, who framed him. The series is filled with dramatic twists and turns, and it quickly becomes known that not everything is at seems as Alex attempts to enact revenge.

The series was an instant hit and quickly became Netflix's most popular non-English language title ever with an estimated 55 million viewers watching Season 1 within the first month of its debut. The series also sat among the streamer's Top 10 titles for several weeks, and Netflix announced just days after its debut that Who Killed Sara? would be returning for a second season in mid-May. With Season 2 now available for streaming, many fans are already looking ahead at Season 3, eager for more answers in the lingering question of who killed Sara. Keep scrolling to find out everything we know so far about Who Killed Sara? Season 3.