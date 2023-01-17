'White Men Can't Jump' Star Sinqua Walls on Being 'Grateful' for Working on New Sports Film (Exclusive)

White Men Can't Jump was one of the top sports movies from the 1990s, earning $90.8 million when it was released in 1992. And now, 20th Century Studios is looking to bring the same magic 30 years later with a remake of the film that includes a new cast. PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Sinqua Walls who is excited to be starring in the remake of White Men Can't Jump.

"That movie was probably one of the most fun experiences that I've ever had on film," Walls exclusively told PopCulture. "I was so grateful to be a part of it and to work on it. I got an opportunity to work with Jack Harlow as my castmate and co-star in it. And we played, we have a good time. It's me, it's Laura Harrier, it's Teyana Taylor. We do some fun work in it. It's going to be one of those movies that you're definitely going to watch several times. And it was a gift to merge all your loves. When you love acting, I love sports and to be able to do all those things at the same time, it was a gift."

The original film features Wesley Snipes, Woody Harrelson and Rosie Perez and focuses on Black and white basketball hustlers joining forces to win money in a street basketball tournament. Walls will be taking on Snipes' role while Harlow will play the role originated by Harrelson. It was announced that Walls would be part of the cast in April 2022. Filming of the new movie began in May 2022 and ended in July of that year. According to Collider, White Men Can't Jump is in post-production and will be released sometime this year.

Walls also talked about being a fan of the 1992 movie. "When I first watched the film, I wasn't aware of all the elements because there's so many layers of adult content that you miss when you're a kid," the 37-year-old actor said. "And so watching it the first time, I just remember watching it for the basketball and thinking that it's funny. And then I go back and watch it again and I'm, 'Oh wow, there's so many elements of humanity that live in this. These two people really aspiring to change their circumstances that are just so relatable.' So I think I appreciated it when I was younger and then became a fan of it now, having watched it again."