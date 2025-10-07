When Is ‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’ Airing on TV?

It’s Halloween season, and it’s that time of the year for class holiday films to be in rotation. One such film is the 1966 classic Peanuts special It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.

Unfortunately, the program hasn’t been on linear television in five years. But, there are other ways to indulge.

The special aired for free on network TV every year beginning in 1966 through 2020. Thanks to a deal with Apple +, it has been kept off the airwaves since. But people without Apple+ TV subscriptions can stream the special for free at any time on Saturday, October 18 and Sunday, October 19, 2025.

The special first aired on CBS, jumped channels to ABC in 2001, where it stayed until 2020. After that, Apple+ TV purchased the rights to the entire Peanuts catalog, allowing it to only be aired on the subscription-based service.

The Peanuts deal with Apple+ TV has been extended through 2030. So, the possibility of it airing on TV is slim.

Viewers can watch It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown on the designated dates by visiting Apple+ TV page for the special. There should be a free watch option. In the 48 hour free period, there’s no maximum viewing.

Apple+ TV will also offer similar free watch periods for other classics, including A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving on November 15 and 16, and A Charlie Brown Christmas on December 13 and 14.

It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown is a 25-minute special. An official logline from IMDB for the special reads: “The Peanuts gang celebrates Halloween while Linus waits for the Great Pumpkin.” Another logline reads: “Costumes, chocolate, this classic special-few things just say Halloween. In this adventure, Charlie Brown gets ready for a party, while Snoopy focuses on the Red Baron.”