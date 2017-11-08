Currently Streaming: Here’s What You Need to Be Watching on Netflix Right Now

Fall is finally here, which means it’s getting a bit colder outside, and everyone’s time spent watching Netflix is probably about to increase significantly.

It’s much easier to curl up on the couch with your new show or favorite movie when the weather isn’t quite as nice. It also helps that Netflix has recently added a ton of new content for both TV and movie fans to enjoy.

From fresh new sitcoms to true crime thrillers, and everything in between, there’s something on Netflix for everyone. However, there are a few titles currently on the streaming service that no one should miss, no matter what you’re into.

So, grab that mug of hot chocolate or glass of wine, and get ready to check out these shows and movies on Netflix this fall.

American Vandal

If you’re a fan of true crime documentaries, like Making a Murderer or The Keepers, then American Vandal is your new obsession. That is, if you can handle crude humor.

The Netflix original series take a satirical look at true crime shows, and uses the framework they contain in order to make a joke about it. Instead of talking about a murderer who may or may not be innocent, the series follows a high school student named Dylan, who was expelled for spray-painting penises on the cars of every teacher.

Dylan claims that he’s innocent, despite the fact that he fits the profile. One brave student uses a documentary to discover the truth, and tries to prove that Dylan didn’t do it.

The entire concept is ridiculous, but the series does a fantastic job at making such a silly thing feel so important. It takes the best elements of popular true crime shows and makes you genuinely laugh at them.

Seriously, American Vandal is one of a kind, and should be added to everyone’s watchlist immediately.

New Horror Arrivals

Just in time for Halloween at the end of the month, Netflix has added a few must-watch horror movies for fans to enjoy.

First up is Gerald’s Game, the new adaptation of the Stephen King novel. Starring Carla Gugino and Bruce Greenwood, the Netflix original movie has been a hit amongst critics and fans. It follows a woman whose husband dies while she’s handcuffed to the bed frame, and she must find a way to escape before it’s too late.

Netflix also added the recently-released addition to the Child’s Play franchise, Cult of Chucky. Written and director by series creator Don Mancini, the newest Chucky film is definitely one worth watching.

Finally, cult-classic-in-the-making The Bad Batch was added to Netflix last month, and it’s not for the faint of heart. Writer/director Ana Lily Amirpour broke out a couple of years ago with A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night, and fans have been raving about her 2016 sophomore effort since it was released.

Weekend TV Binge

If you’re looking for a new show, and you don’t have time to sit through six or seven seasons, Netflix has a couple of great options for you. Both of these shows are just one season, so you can finish them in one sitting.

The Good Place is one of the best sitcoms on TV, hands down. From creator Michael Schur (Parks and Rec, Brooklyn Nine-Nine), and starring Ted Danson and Kristen Bell, The Good Place follows a woman named Eleanor who dies and ends up in a version of heaven. However, she quickly realizes that she doesn’t belong there and has to find a way to stay. The final episode of the first season delivers one of the best twists in recent memory, and the second season just began on NBC. Once you start this one, you won’t want to stop.

If you’re hoping for something a little more intense, Manhunt is the show for you. The mini-series from Discovery stars Paul Bettany (Avengers: Age of Ultron) and Sam Worthington (Avatar), and tells the story of the infamous unabomber. This incredible game of cat and mouse is one for the ages and Discovery does a great job at bringing it to life for a new generation.

Movie Night

Finally, if a movie night is in store, there are more than a few good options hanging around on Netflix.

For families, try out some of Disney’s recent hits. Moana, Beauty & the Beast, Doctor Strange, and Star Wars: Rogue One are all available to stream.

If comedy is more up your alley, Netflix has just added a few popular titles to its comedic lineup. I Love You, Man, Sleeping With Other People, No Reservations, Little Evil and many others should have you laughing the night away.

Some people have a flair for the dramatic and, if you’re one of them, Netflix has you covered there too. Our Souls at Night, Blood Diamond, The Founder, The Imitation Game and quite a few others are great options worth considering.