Watch All of Drew Barrymore's Wild Pluto TV Commercials
Pluto TV has a dramatic ad campaign running now with actress Drew Barrymore, and you may not have seen it all. Barrymore recorded three commercials for the streaming service and they have been running in various markets since the beginning of the year. If you're curious about this A-lister's ad campaign, you can watch the entire thing below.
Pluto TV is a free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service, meaning that users can access it for free if they have the right hardware and an internet connection. In this increasingly popular category of streaming services, Pluto has been gaining traction, and Barrymore delivers their new tagline: "Stream Now. Pay Never." The actress is a beloved household name with TV and movie roles going back to the 1980s, although recently she has struck a chord on a personal level with fans through her talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show. That show is available to stream on Pluto TV, so this partnership was a no-brainer.
Barrymore manages to bring her signature personality to these 30-second Pluto TV ads, where her distinctive voice definitely catches long-time fans' attention. Here's a look at all of Barrymore's commercials for Pluto.
Drama
This green screen video of Barrymore falling through the sky may not be the most convincing, but it's more than enough to catch viewers' attention. The actress delivers a monologue about the dramas available on Pluto TV in a way that's snarky yet still somehow personable.prevnext
Meet Cute
Barrymore next embodies the rom-com genre in an attempt at a classic "meet-cute" scene. Her performance here is a little more self-effacing, but it definitely gets the message across.prevnext
Chase
Finally, Barrymore plays a cop in a police procedural pushing people aside and running through a city street, but it turns out she is not really chasing anyone. The wordplay really reaches its peak here when Barrymore says that there is no one for her to "charge" with a crime because Pluto TV doesn't "charge" for its services, either.prevnext
All Together
The version of this commercial you are most likely to have seen in the wild is this mashup of all three concepts. While each one may be harder to parse out of context, it's still helpful to see what they were going for.prevnext
Pluto TV
For those looking for more detail on what Barrymore is selling here, Pluto TV is a free ad-supported streaming service owned and operated by Paramount, meaning it falls under the same parent company as CBS, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount+ and more. You can find a lot of crossover in the catalogs between these platforms, with the only catch being that on Pluto you'll have to watch with commercial breaks.
The Pluto TV catalog includes The Drew Barrymore Show for those curious in catching up with the actress. It also has plenty of programming licensed from over 400 media companies around the world. It is easy to access on the most popular streaming devices in use right now as well as mobile devices and web browsers. You can sign up for free and begin streaming now.prev