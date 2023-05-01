Drew Barrymore Stops Her Talk Show for the Strangest Reason

Drew Barrymore put a halt to her April 25 episode for a very peculiar reason. During one segment of The Drew Barrymore Show, the host slammed her fist so hard on her desk that a mysterious piece of macaroni fell from the ceiling. It's unclear how old the pasta was, but it could have ended up there during one of Barrymore's previous segments about her favorite dish, macaroni and cheese.

Barrymore and Ross Mathews were talking about physicist Jess Wade, who has been praised around the world for raising the issue of gender bias on the English-language Wikipedia. Wade, 33, has written over 1,700 articles about women in STEM on Wikipedia since 2017 and received a British Empire Medal in 2019. In the April 25 edition of "Drew's News," Barrymore praised Wade for her work.

"This woman, Jess, she's such an inspiration for me. I can't even handle her, I hope I meet her in person one day," Barrymore said, reports Entertainment Weekly. Barrymore then pounded her hand on her desk, which caused a strange, tiny object to fall to the floor.

Barrymore lost her train of thought, then looked right up to the ceiling. She and Mathews then leaned over to look at the floor to see what fell. "There's like a bird up there eating seeds," Barrymore theorized. She was incorrect though. It was a piece of macaroni.

"No, this is too good. This is so awesome," Barrymore said. "It's a severely old macaroni and cheese noodle. That is what just fell from somewhere and it's rock hard." She then showed off the piece of food to the camera.

"You know you eat too much mac and cheese when it's falling," Mathews said. He then asked her if it was in her hair. "I have no idea! It could have been," Barrymore said.

The Drew Barrymore Show has already produced countless viral moments in its first four years on air. During that time, fans have come to know that Barrymore really, really, really loves macaroni and cheese. In a 2021 segment with TikTok star Laray, she called it her "favorite food on planet Earth." Later that year, Barrymore and Mathews taste-tested Gal Gadlot's plant-based mac and cheese. When Rachel Dratch stopped by The Drew Barrymore Show for her birthday episode in February, Dratch presented her with an "emotional support mac-n-cheese" stuffed animal.

Barrymore's show debuted in September 2020 and was already renewed for the 2023-2024 TV season. The series earned two Daytime Emmy wins last year. "I love doing this show so much. I get to learn from people every day. I get to have these great conversations that I definitely take something away with," Barrymore recently told Jimmy Fallon on a stop on The Tonight Show. "It's always improving my life, it's profound, it's fun. It's whiplash comedy because that's like life, the heavier it gets the more you want to laugh."